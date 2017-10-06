

The Windsor International Film Festival is sharing five major releases that will be a part of this year's festival.



"This is only a sneak peak," said festival executive director Vincent Georgie. "That being said, these are sure to be notable festival films."

WIFF 2017 runs from Monday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

Films that will be a part of this year's festival include:

FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LIVERPOOL​, directed by Paul McGuigan (2017)

Annette Bening and Jamie Bell star in this adaptation of the memoir by British actor Peter Turner, recounting his romance with the legendary (and legendarily eccentric) Hollywood star, Gloria Grahame, during the last years of her life.

FACES PLACES, directed by Agnès Varda, JR (2017)

At 89, Agnès Varda is, with Jean-Luc Godard, the wise elder of the French New Wave and a specialist in crafting fascinating open-eyed studies of people living eccentric lives on society’s fringes. She teams up with 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR to create an enchanting travelogue/road movie.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, directed by Luca Guadagnino (2017)

Set in the sun-kissed landscape of Lombardy, Northern Italy, Call Me By Your Name is a note-perfect tale of forbidden love. It brings together a 17-year-old boy on the cusp of adulthood and his father’s research assistant as the two protagonists whose summer in the countryside opens new doors for both of them.

I AM EVIDENCE, directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Trish Adlesic (2017)

Produced by Mariska Hargitay, of Law & Order: SVU fame, I Am Evidence exposes the shocking number of untested rape kits in the U.S. Despite the power of DNA to solve and prevent crimes, hundreds of thousands of kits - each representing an unresolved sexual assault case - languish untested in police evidence storage rooms across the country, including Detroit. The dormant status of these kits, some of which have been in police custody for decades, mirrors the pattern of how the criminal justice system has historically treated sexual assault victims. Meanwhile, perpetrators are never held accountable for their crimes.

IN THE NAME OF ALL CANADIANS, directed by Ariel Nasr, Annick Marion, Karen Chapman, Patrick Reed, Janelle Wookey, Vivian Belik, Jennifer Bowen-Allen, Andrea Schmidt, Andrea Schmidt, Jeremie Wookey, Khoa Le, Aisha Jamal (2017).



