Two critically injured after motorcycle struck near Kingsville
A motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 8:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 10:11AM EDT
A man and a woman from Lakeshore were left critically injured after a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Kingsville Sunday evening.
Essex County OPP say that a brown Ford struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.
The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 54-year-old woman also sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Ford was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Romney Ontario; he sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Police are continueing to investigate the cause of the crash.
