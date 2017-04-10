

CTV Windsor





A man and a woman from Lakeshore were left critically injured after a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Kingsville Sunday evening.

Essex County OPP say that a brown Ford struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 54-year-old woman also sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Ford was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Romney Ontario; he sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police are continueing to investigate the cause of the crash.



