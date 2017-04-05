

CTV Windsor





An entrance ramp to the Highway 401 was closed for six hours following a tractor trailer rollover in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency crews responded to this collision on the eastbound ramp from Bloomfield Road around 9:30 a.m.

Provincial police say the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The Chatham driver was treated for minor injuries.

Gerald Howes, 61, was charged with careless driving.