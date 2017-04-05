Featured
Trucker charged after rollover on Highway 401 on ramp in Chatham-Kent
A transport truck has rolled onto its side on the eastbound Highway 401 on ramp at Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:13PM EDT
An entrance ramp to the Highway 401 was closed for six hours following a tractor trailer rollover in Chatham-Kent.
Emergency crews responded to this collision on the eastbound ramp from Bloomfield Road around 9:30 a.m.
Provincial police say the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch.
The Chatham driver was treated for minor injuries.
Gerald Howes, 61, was charged with careless driving.
