Transport rollover closes 401 WB near Comber
A transport truck rolled into the ditch along highway 401 near Comber on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:53AM EDT
A transport truck rollover has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Comber Wednesday morning.
The rollover was first reported shortly after 7 a.m.
OPP have closed the 401 westbound between Comber Side Road and County Road 31.
Police have not said if anyone was injured in the rollover.
More to come...
