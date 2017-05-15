Featured
Tolls questioned for Gordie Howe International Bridge
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 4:40PM EDT
A senator from Prince Edward Island is questioning why tolls will be charged on the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the PEI confederation span, but not on a Montreal bridge.
Percy Downe says all three projects are owned by the federal government.
However, no toll is planned for a $4-billion span to replace the Champlain Bridge in Montreal and it has Downe asking why.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that the Champlain Bridge is a replacement bridge and there has never been a toll.
While no amount has been given, officials for the Gordie Howe Bridge in Windsor hope to repay the $4.8-billion cost using tolls.
Downe is upset because islanders will have to continue to a pay a nearly $47 toll to drive between PEI and the mainland as the confederation bridge costs nearly one billion to build.
