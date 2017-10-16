Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $102K in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:36PM EDT
There is a lot to smile about with this year’s Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign in Windsor-Essex.
More than $102,000 was raised through purchases from Sept. 11 to 17. That is up from the $91,569 raised last year.
The John McGivney Children’s Centre will receive $51,194 to help pay for the accessible playground that is already being used by children and families.
The other half of the proceeds will go to Maryvale Adolescent & Family Services.