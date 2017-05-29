

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old man is missing after the canoe he was fishing in on Lake Erie capsized.

The man was fishing alone in the canoe when his friends on the shore saw the vessel capsize. The man was not wearing a life jacket and may not have been a strong swimmer.

Police say the search began around 5 p.m. Sunday in the waters of Lake Erie east of Essex County Road 45, Kingsville and included the Essex County and Chatham OPP marine units, Kingsville Fire Department, EMS, and RCC Trenton.

The OPP has set up a mobile command unit at the Leamington Marina to coordinate the search.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and helicopter are enroute to join in the recovery efforts.

Police have not released any identities and say they will release more information on the search as it becomes available.