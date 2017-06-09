

CTV Windsor





The school landscape in Leamington and East Windsor is about to change.

Greater Essex School District School Board trustees voted in favour of a plan to close three schools during a special meeting in Windsor Thursday evening.

They then drove to Leamington for a second session to vote on that accommodation review.

The closing date for one school is already set but the closure of the two other schools will be contingent on provincial government funding.

Parent Erin Visser says her thoughts turn to her children, "As a parent, I am going to do everything I can to help my kids understand what's going on."

It was an emotional night for some parents, after the vote to close one school in Leamington and two in Windsor.

Board officials say a lack of funding, aging infrastructure, and 6,500 empty student spaces led to the decision.

Parkview and Eastwood schools in East Windsor will consolidate in a new building subject to Ministry approval.

Forest Glade Public School will also be rebuilt with each new school costing about $15,000,000.

Board Chair Gord Bacon says the decision to close a school is never easy, "It's very emotional. These processes are not fun in any way shape or form for anyone that's involved, including the trustees."

In Leamington, Mill Street Public School’s last day will be will June 30th.

Students will be split between Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Queen Elizabeth Public School, with a new Queen Elizabeth School to be built.

Superintendent Todd Awender says it will be a better learning environment for students, “Brand new science labs with the equipment there… classrooms for special education students that are fully accessible again with all the amenities and proper washrooms. So, those are some examples of money we can spend, versus fixing up a boiler, or an h-vac. system, or windows on a building."

A French immersion program will also be introduced at Gore Hill Public school, with junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten program starting in September.

If approved, the newly built schools could be open in two years.

