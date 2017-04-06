

CTV Windsor





Anyone needing to travel eastward may want to wait until this weekend as several warnings and statements are in effect in southern Ontario.



There are currently no warnings or statements in effect for Windsor-Essex, but there are for counties east of London as a system moves into southern Ontario.

Lambton County and Huron-Perth are under a Special Weather Statement due to the possibility of strong winds coming off of Lake Huron Friday coupled with rain or even snow.

An intense system is tracking near the lower Great Lakes that will produce northerly winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h. The winds are expected to develop Thursday evening.

Winds combined with rain or snow may result in power outages. The winds are expected to slowly ease off Friday.

Meanwhile counties east of London all the way to the Quebec border are under Rainfall Warnings as local areas may see as much as 30 mm of rain.

Despite there being no warnings for Windsor the weather will be windy as wet here as well. Periods of rain are expected Thursday with the risk of thunderstorms then changing to snow this evening.

Winds will likely pick up today with gusts up to 70 km/h expected.