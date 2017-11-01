

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit is warning and reminding the public of a scam that has begun to circulate again in the community.

Police have received a number of complaints where residents receive a telephone call from a person claiming to be working for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The caller proceeds to advise that the person owes the government money and they are seeking to collect the debt.

Officers recently received a complaint involving a version of the scam in which the caller posed as a member of the Windsor Police Service as well as an immigration officer.

The victim was pressured into making payments to the offenders via money grams and pre-paid cards totaling $4,575.

Police say the fraud became even more elaborate as the caller "spoofed" their phone number to display to the potential victim as a Windsor police phone number.

In these cases, the caller pressures the victim to pay a fictitious debt, and threatens the potential victim that they will be in jeopardy and that the police will arrest them. They often also threaten immigration issues, and state that a fictitious lawyer needs to be hired immediately to assist the victim.

Police say they would never contact a member of the public and threaten to arrest them for an outstanding CRA debt.

If a person were to call you and state they are a police officer, call the police directly at our confirmed legitimate telephone number if you feel the caller may not be authentic.

The CRA can also field inquiries at 1-800-267-6999.

Further tips and information are available at the below link to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4305, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.