One person displaced after second fire at residence
A fire broke out at 338 Bruce Ave. in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, February 13, 2017. It was the second fire at the two-storey residence in less than 48 hours. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 10:08AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 10:17AM EST
Windsor fire crews battled a blaze on Bruce Avenue early Monday morning that displaced one resident.
It was the second blaze at the same address in less than 48 hours.
The latest fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 338 Bruce Ave. in an upper unit. Fire officials say a space heater caused the blaze, which was accidental.
Damage is estimated at $25,000
They also say Red Cross is involved in helping the resident displaced.
In the first blaze Friday, fire crews were called to the Bruce Avenue residence around 6 a.m. The fire was in a first-floor unit.
Neighbours told CTV News that they saw heavy smoke coming from the building at that time.
Residents were able to safely escape the unit.
