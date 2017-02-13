

Windsor fire crews battled a blaze on Bruce Avenue early Monday morning that displaced one resident.

It was the second blaze at the same address in less than 48 hours.

The latest fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 338 Bruce Ave. in an upper unit. Fire officials say a space heater caused the blaze, which was accidental.

Damage is estimated at $25,000

They also say Red Cross is involved in helping the resident displaced.

In the first blaze Friday, fire crews were called to the Bruce Avenue residence around 6 a.m. The fire was in a first-floor unit.

Neighbours told CTV News that they saw heavy smoke coming from the building at that time.

Residents were able to safely escape the unit.