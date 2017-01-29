Featured
Miss Universe Canada is looking for contestants in Windsor
Contestants for the Miss Universe Canada Western Ontario Regional Pageant appear on stage in Windsor in 2015.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:16PM EST
The search for Miss Universe Canada 2017 is kicking off today in Windsor.
Young women from across southwestern Ontario are vying for their chance to advance to the national pageant to capture the crown. The regional selection gets underway today from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Mezzo Ristorante on Erie Street, East. Candidates will undergo an interview process.
Successful candidates will advance to The Western Ontario Pageant, which will also be held in Windsor in June. The Top 5 and other National delegates will earn a spot in the Miss Universe Canada 2017 pageant in Toronto this June.
