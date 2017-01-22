Featured
Man rescued from burning home transferred to Detroit hospital
Man pulled from burning home at 1338 Curry Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 is listed in critical condition. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:17AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 2:55PM EST
A man left in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home has been transferred to hospital in Detroit.
The man is still listed as critical in the Intensive Care Unit.
Windsor firefighters rescued the man from a burning house at 1338 Curry Ave. early Saturday morning.
When crews arrived to the home around 5 a.m., they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor.
Officials say the fire investigation is continuing Sunday.
