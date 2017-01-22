

CTV Windsor





A man left in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home has been transferred to hospital in Detroit.

The man is still listed as critical in the Intensive Care Unit.

Windsor firefighters rescued the man from a burning house at 1338 Curry Ave. early Saturday morning.

When crews arrived to the home around 5 a.m., they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor.

Officials say the fire investigation is continuing Sunday.