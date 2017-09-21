Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6.1-million sold in Chatham
The latest winning ticket in the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-Million Dollar Prize was sold in London on Jan. 7, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 8:57AM EDT
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Chatham area you may want to check those numbers, you could be 6.1-million dollars richer.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s draw was worth more than $12-million and was split between two winning tickets.
The other winning ticket was sold in Quebec. The guaranteed $1-million Price was won by a ticket sold in Toronto.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, September 23, 2017 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.