A man who was the voice and face for area veterans was laid to rest Saturday.

Larry Costello died Monday at the age of 92 and his funeral was held at the Windsor Chapel.

Details of his extensive service to his country were outlined in his obituary.

Costello enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy, shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. He was stationed in various overseas venues during WW II while serving with the Navy.

He also served on transfer ships during the Korean War, and served on the H.M.C.S. Ottawa during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba in 1961.

"Based on the reaction of the people that have been to the funeral home over the last two days, he was a person that was a tremendous friend to many people. A person that cared about his fellow man,” said his son Mark, who delivered the eulogy.

He may best be remembered for his tireless efforts on behalf of veterans’ rights, and standing up to the former government.

Costello fought to ensure veterans received proper military honours and also to restore Windsor’s Veterans Affairs office.