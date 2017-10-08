

CTV Windsor





Damage is estimated at $350,000 following a barn fire early Sunday morning in Leamington.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Road East, just before 5 a.m. and found the barn engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say machinery was stored inside the barn but no animals were inside.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.