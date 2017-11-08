

It may be a couple months behind schedule, but a new kiss n’ ride is open between Vincent Massey Secondary School and Glenwood Public School.

The two-lane, one-way artery is meant to ease traffic congestion around the schools in south Windsor at drop off and pick up times.

Resident Greg LaRocque hopes it will work.

“I haven't seen that since this opened but it's only been a couple of days," says LaRocque.

Parking enforcement officers have been on scene this week, giving lessons to parents on how to avoid $40 tickets by stopping in no-stop zones.

“We're there trying to help the school board out,” says Bill Kravolensky, the city's supervisor of parking enforcement. “We’re hoping this is the start of a new trend from the school board.”

The Greater Essex County District School Board covered the entire $850,000 cost of the project from its school renewal grant provided by the Ministry of Education.

Public relations officer Scott Scantlebury tells CTV Windsor it’s worth it to keep children safe.

“It's improving the safety for the students in and around the schools and creating a very needed convenience for families," says Scantlebury.

An official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday morning.

“It certainly may not solve the problem but it will alleviate the issues over time," adds Scantlebury.