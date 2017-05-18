

CTV Windsor





The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is planning a million dollar expansion.

The Residential Home Service Expansion project was announced during hospice's ten-year celebration Wednesday afternoon.

Executive Director Carol Derbyshire says the project will help expand residential services by 25 per cent.

The expansion will add two patient suites, two family rooms, two courtyards, a four season sun room and a new laundry facility.

Derbyshire tells CTV Windsor the need for palliative care in the region is growing constantly.

“We have a real need for more beds” notes Derbyshire. “By adding two more at the Windsor site, we will be able to accommodate 40 more patients a year, which is significant.”

Officials say they will need to raise a million dollars to complete the work, and hope to raise that money through donors, supporters, families and community partners.

Hospice says it receives, on average, 327 applications to the Windsor residential home each year, with 155 patients being admitted.

“To now be able to offer our services to even more people speaks to not only the need, but to the want, for good palliative care in our community” adds Derbyshire.

Ground breaking on the expansion is slated to begin the first week of July, with hopes of completion for the fall. Patient care and services will not be disrupted during construction.