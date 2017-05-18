

CTV Windsor





It’s become a tradition for students at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

Twenty-two students from Grades 11 and 12 in the school’s construction program are helping to build the next home for Habitat for Humanity.

Construction teacher Corey McAiney tells CTV News it’s a great way for students to learn many valuable skills.

“Teamwork skills, employability skills, problem solving” says McAiney. “There's always things that come up on the job site that we have to overcome so it's important they learn that as well."

The home on Matchette Road is the 62nd build locally for Habitat, and Operations Manager Pamela Breault says it is a Jimmy Carter work project.

“In celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary, it's a 980 square foot raised ranch for a wonderful family in our community. A single mom and her son" says Breault.

This is also the seventh home that St. Joe’s students have helped build, and McAiney says it has a lasting experience.

“We have students that have graduated two or three years ago that still come back and help” says McAiney. “It's not a requirement. They just enjoyed it. It was so meaningful to them that they come back and get involved with that."

The project started earlier this week. The home is expected to be completed by the end of summer.