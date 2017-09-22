

It may be the first day of Autumn, but don’t tell Mother Nature.

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hit 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, but it felt warmer because of the humidity.

That prompted a Heat Warning to be issued by Environment Canada, and forecasters say the hot and muggy weather will continue until the middle of next week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has also issued a Heat Warning for Saturday and Sunday. A warning issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31°C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21°C or a humidex of 42 or greater.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms, Dr. Ahmed says you should seek immediate medical attention.

He reminds residents to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.



The Health Unit says you can prevent a heat illness by following these tips to stay cool:

Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly – Stay up to date by visiting staycoolwindsor-essex.com or by following the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Facebook and Twitter.

Drink plenty of water

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Take a cool bath or shower

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall). Call 211 for available options

Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)



For more information, please visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com and follow Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Facebook and Twitter.



