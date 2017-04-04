Featured
Graphic Content Warning - Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6:02AM EDT
Warning: The video in this story contains content that some viewers may find disturbing
A man caught on surveillance video slamming a dog's head into the wall of an elevator has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.
Mark Randall was fined $500 and court costs following an appearance in provincial offences court in Windsor on Monday.
Randall was charged in January after the Humane Society discovered a video showing Randall slamming the dogs head and striking the same dog a number times.
Randall was looking after the two dogs while their owner was in the hospital.
The dogs are back in that owner's care.
Randall pleaded guilty to a charge of permitting an animal to be in distress.
