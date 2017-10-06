

CTV Windsor





Same problem and complaint, just at a different ward meeting.

Flooding was one of the main issues discussed at the Ward 7 public meeting hosted by Windsor councillor Irek Kusmierczyk.

The issue has been a hot topic at different ward meetings after more than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, flooding more than 6,200 homes.

More than 100 residents attended Thursday’s meeting at the Forest Glade Arena.

Kusmierczyk says the big difference at this year’s meeting compared to last year’s was the level of concern regarding flooding. Ward 7 was not hit nearly as bad compared to the flooding from last September’s storm.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was also at the meeting to present information on flood recovery and the sewer master plan.

Residents also discussed the state of local parks, infrastructure investment and speeding issues.

But Kusmierczyk adds there is positive news about the new swimming pool at the WFCU Centre.

“I’ve talked to a number of people that use it on a day to day basis and they’re just absolutely ecstatic” says Kusmierczyk.

The next public meeting will be in Ward 10, hosted by councillor Paul Borrelli. It begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Fogolar Furlan Club.