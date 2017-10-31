FINA Swimming Championships brings in a surplus
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 8:05AM EDT
Financials are in for last year's FINA World Swimming Championships.
The city reports a surplus of $146,000 from its $3-million contribution.
City staff is recommending that money go back into the coffers toward the 2018 budget.
According to an independent analysis the event generated about $32-million of economic activity in Windsor, creating more than 100 jobs in the process.
The report to council also highlights the positive branding and marketing of Windsor and Canada on a world stage.
About 463 million people tuned into the event.