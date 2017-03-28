

Windsor police say a 48-year-old man is in critical condition after a medical issue and crash on Howard Avenue in front of Devonshire Mall.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Howard Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday after the collision.

Investigation revealed that a northbound orange Dodge Calibre veered into the southbound lane and collided with gray Honda Civic.

Police say citizens came to the aid of the male driver of the Dodge Calibre as he was suffering a medical condition.

They administered CPR until EMS and Windsor Fire arrived who took over first aid.

Police say the 48-year-old man was vital signs absent at one point and subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition.

The 61-year-old female driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.

