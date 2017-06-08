Featured
Costly garage fire in south Windsor
Damage to a home in south Windsor is set at $200,000 after a fire broke out in an attached garage Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to 3016 Virginia Park arouns 3:30 p.m. following reports of the garage fire.
No one was injured in the fire and the cause is being listed as accidental.
