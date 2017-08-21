

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Comber man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash at an intersection in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police say the man was driving a homemade motor bike when it collided with the side of a vehicle at Lyon Avenue and Pearl Street Friday night.

The driver was airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to give authorities a call.