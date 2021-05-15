WINDSOR, ONT. -- The NICU Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital has some babies to welcome into the world, but it’s not what you might expect.

Windsor Regional Hospital staff says some mother Canadian Geese picked an “ideal location” to build a nest and lay their eggs — right outside the NICU centre window on the second floor.

Hospital staff was excited to announce the eggs had hatched on Wednesday.

Some staff members went so far as to name the adorable goslings.

Staff says the geese are rather protective of their new home and babies.

Nesting for Canada Geese usually begins from mid-March through to April, but sometimes continues into June.