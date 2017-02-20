Featured
Collective agreement ratified at Windsor Salt
The Windsor Salt Mine in Windsor, Ont, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:04PM EST
More than 225 workers at Windsor Salt have ratified a new collective agreement.
The new deal voted on Monday will see improvements to pensions, wages and benefits.
It will also mean new employees will be hired immediately in both the office and salt mine.
The company and union reached a three-year deal Thursday morning after the former contract expired last Wednesday.
Unifor Local 1959 President Bill Wark tells CTV News his union and the Local 240 workers are satisfied moving forward.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.