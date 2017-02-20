

CTV Windsor





More than 225 workers at Windsor Salt have ratified a new collective agreement.

The new deal voted on Monday will see improvements to pensions, wages and benefits.

It will also mean new employees will be hired immediately in both the office and salt mine.

The company and union reached a three-year deal Thursday morning after the former contract expired last Wednesday.

Unifor Local 1959 President Bill Wark tells CTV News his union and the Local 240 workers are satisfied moving forward.

