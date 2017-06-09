

A Chatham high school teacher is taking home a cash prize after winning a prestigious teaching award.

Anneke Gretton from Chatham Christian School won in the John Rozema Award for Excellence in Secondary Teaching category, which also nets her a $5,000 prize.

Gretton’s award was in part thanks to a Grade 11 math lesson, where she had her students put their skills to use in researching poverty and creating personal financial plans for a young person living on their own.

She is one of five teachers across the province who received the prize.

The awards were presented at a gala on June 8, 2017 at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ont. in partnership with the Christian School Foundation.

“I’m thrilled with the caliber of teachers we’ve seen win the Rozema Awards this year,” said Dr. Beth Green. “Clearly their passion for teaching drives them to bring learning to life for their students, creating memories and lessons that will last a lifetime.”

The John Rozema Teaching Excellence Awards recognise excellence as an ongoing investment into the life of a Christian school community and a positive public contribution to the common good. The awards are named for and sponsored by Sarnia business leader John Rozema, esteemed for his commitment to both local and global issues, and for his support of institutions such as Sarnia Christian School.