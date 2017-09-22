

CTV Windsor





MPP Rick Nicholls is pointing to a recent incident in Tecumseh as just another reason to enhance the safety of students who ride the school bus.

As CTV Windsor reported Thursday, a school bus was pulling over on Manning Road just south of the 401, with lights flashing and the stop sign arm extended. As the doors to the bus were opening, what appears to be a white Chrysler 300 darted by on the shoulder, fleeing the scene.

Lauren Wells says her 10-year-old daughter was about to step off the school bus when the car made the illegal pass.

Nichols, the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Essex, says this is exactly why he wants to revive his private members’ bill, which would install security cameras on all school busses.

Nicholls tabled Bill 94 last year, but it’s now stuck in committee. He blames the Liberal government for the lack of progress on the proposed safety measure.

Nicholls tells CTV Windsor he’s received hundreds of signatures on a petition from people across Ontario to get the bill passed at Queen’s Park.

If located, the driver could face fines up to $2,000 and the loss of six demerit points.

Lauren Wells agrees that cameras should be installed on busses, combined with lower speed limits along Manning Road.

“This could have been a very different conversation. This could have been a news topic for a very different and very horrible reason,” Wells says.