The Canadian Club Heritage Centre will be closing at the end of the year.

The company is apparently refocusing their investments.

Although it will honour booked events until the end of 2017, it will close to the public at the end of March.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr says he learned of the closure on Wednesday.

Orr says it’s a tremendous blow to the tourism industry, as it has been part of the marketing campaign and used to tell our story.

The Windsor distillery will still continue to produce Canadian Club whisky.