It appears blue green algae has returned to our region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has closed Colchester Beach after tests confirmed an algae bloom in the water.

Two beaches on Pelee Island are also closed.

After an appearance in the Thames River through Chatham-Kent this summer, staff with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) noted another discolouration caused by a bloom of blue-green algae on Friday.

Officials say the bloom seems to have spread over the weekend and now appears to be forming upstream in the Lower Thames through Middlesex and Elgin Counties, as well as having flowed downstream to the mouth at Lake St. Clair.

Health officials remind residents the algae is a health risk. It can produce toxins harmful to people and animals, and should be avoided.