Jingle and Mingle Downtown Holiday Market looking for vendors

    The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market are looking for vendors for its upcoming market.

    The Jingle and Mingle Downtown Holiday Market returns on Dec. 7 at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    Vendors are reminded that the market will run at the same time as the Santa Claus Parade, which takes place the same day at 7 p.m.

    “The Downtown Windsor Holiday Market is a wonderful way to bring people together to celebrate the season and support local entrepreneurs,” said Steve Green, general manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

    “We’re excited to create a festive atmosphere where visitors can enjoy holiday shopping, live entertainment and the warmth of the season in the heart of our city.”

    Vendors can participate for a fee of $50, showcasing your hand-crafted items, food or gifts. Applications are being accepted on a first-come first-served basis.

    “The Holiday Market is a celebration of Windsor’s spirit – community focused, local and brimming with holiday cheer,” Chris MacLeod, chair of the DWBIA said.

    “It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to discover unique gifts, shop local and revel in the festive energy that only downtown Windsor can offer.”

    If you would like to apply, you can do so here.

