A new wind power facility in Lakeshore is now up and running.

Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. and Pattern Energy Group LP announced Tuesday their 100 megawatt Belle River Wind power facility has completed construction and is fully operational.

Belle River Wind is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 35,000 Ontario homes each year, based on average annual residential energy use in Ontario.

“Samsung is proud to complete our fifth wind project under our Green Energy Investment Agreement with the government of Ontario,” said Eskay Lee, vice president, Samsung C&T in a news release. “Belle River Wind created more than 235 jobs during peak construction.”

Towers for the 40 Siemens 3.2 MW wind turbines were made at CS Wind’s manufacturing facility in Windsor using Ontario steel. The 120 turbine blades were manufactured in Tillsonburg.

“Belle River Wind is making a significant positive impact locally by generating millions of dollars in landowner payments, community benefits and tax revenue for the community around Lakeshore and for the local schools,” said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Development.

The Belle River Wind power facility operates under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO).