YQG travellers can book with confidence: Flair CEO reassures public 'we're here to stay'
Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones came out swinging against “Big Air” Thursday during a news conference about regulatory review.
“There is zero chance Flair will lose its licence on May the third,” says Jones. “The May third deadline that’s been widely reported in the media is not a drop dead date.”
Jones says Flair has until that date to respond to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) over their review of the ultra-low cost carriers’ corporate governance and finances.
In a review launched on March 3, the CTA wrote, “Flair may not be controlled in fact by Canadians and may, therefore, not be ‘Canadian’, as defined in the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10.”
In order to be a licensed domestic airline, the company must be incorporated in Canada and at least 51 per cent of voting interests must be owned and controlled by Canadians, according to the CTA.
Jones says 58 per cent of the voting shares in Flair are owned by Canadians and no non-Canadian owns more than 25 per cent of the airline.
Flair Airlines, according to Jones, is incorporated in British Columbia.
“The CTA accepts that non-Canadians are entitled to take steps to protect the value of their investment,” says Jones. “The CTA raised concerns regarding requirements within Flair’s governing documents to ensure that Canadian control of decision-making is maintained.”
Jones says the CTA “called out the depth” of Flairs’ relationship with a company called 777 Partners, one of their creditors, shareholders and aircraft lessors.
777 Partners is based in Miami, which Jones says helped Flair Airlines stay afloat during the pandemic.
“777 Partners never used the fact that they were providing us cash to exert day-to-day control. As CEO, I run Flair Airlines only with my management team and the more than 700 people working hard every day for Flair,” says Jones.
Jones says Flair did get some emergency funding to grow regional connectivity but says the airline was never a part of the “billions and billions” of bailout funding provided to other carriers like Air Canada or West Jet.
“Instead we turned to our shareholders to survive and 777 Partners provided a lifeline to protect thousands of jobs from coast-to-coast,” says Jones.
He says it’s a priority to repay the debt by running a successful airline, refinancing some loans and ultimately listing Flair on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Jones says they have already repaid $18 million to 777 Partners but adds, “the refinancing of the balance of the debt will take some time and it is for this reason alone that we have sought a time-bound, 18-month exemption from the Ministry of Transport.”
In terms of governance, Jones says CTA found their “Unanimous Shareholders Agreement did not enforce Canadian control explicitly enough.”
He says the board agreed the document, created in 2018, needed revisions to clarify that Flair is indeed controlled by Canadians.
In a new agreement, ratified by the board last week, Jones says 777 Partners lost their veto power and can only appoint two directors to the board, down from three.
Flair’s board will also now have nine total members; seven Canadians and two non-Canadians.
“777 Partners wholeheartedly supported the changes and this amended Unanimous Shareholders Agreement will form part of Flairs’ response to CTA on May the third,” says Jones.
Jones believes these changes should ease at least 80 per cent of the CTA’s concerns with their operation.
When asked his opinion of Air Canada and West Jet publicly denouncing the payment exemption, Jones told reporters he’s not surprised by the actions of what he calls “big air.”
“These guys have been ripping off the Canadian public for decades,” says Jones. “When I go out and talk to people everybody’s complaining about their duopoly. So don’t be surprised that they get defensive when a company that’s genuinely efficient at providing low-cost airfares comes into the market. It’s a threat to their existence.”
In an eight-page letter to the CTA, Air Passenger Rights talks about this duopoly seen here.
Gabor Lukacs notes Air Canada and West Jet have received at least 90 per cent of the market share on flights in Canada between 2014 and 2019.
“The entry of a new competitor in such a highly concentrated market undoubtedly increases competition and lowers fares,” writes Lukacs who says Flair’s predecessor airline (NewLeaf) forced a 23 per cent reduction in fares in Canada.
Jones was asked about public criticism of Flair’s customer service and changes to flight plans.
“There’s also issues Flair has had that I would describe as growing pains,” says Jones. “There’s an industry-wide shortage of staff, in particular the on-ground staff.”
Jones admits their customer service department needed some help and says they have now boosted their staff from 10 to more than 70 working in customer service.
“I don’t claim that we’re perfect but I apologize to those people who we have disappointed,” says Jones.
Officals CTA said they will not comment as the matter is before the agency. Windsor International Airport could not be reached for comment.
Here is the full statement by the CTA about Flair:
The Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) issued March 3rd, 2022 its preliminary determination that Flair may not be controlled in fact by Canadians and may, therefore, not be ‘’Canadian’’, as defined in the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10.
Flair holds licenses authorizing domestic, scheduled international, and non-scheduled international air services. Pursuant to the Act, Flair must be Canadian to provide these air services. Three requirements must be met for an air carrier to be considered Canadian: (1) the incorporation or formation requirement, (2) the voting interest requirement, and (3) the control in fact requirement.
The Agency has provided Flair with the opportunity to respond, no later than 60 calendar days from the date of issuance. At the end of the review process, the Agency will issue a final public determination with reasons and its conclusions, which will be posted on its website.
The Agency does not comment on its determinations as they speak for themselves.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Scientists say they've partially destroyed liver tumours in rats using sound waves
Researchers with the University of Michigan were able to break down liver tumours by up to 75 per cent in rats using only targeted sound waves, in what they say could revolutionize cancer treatments.
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
'Makes your stomach turn': Kitchener city councillor wants barriers installed at park after crash
“I don't want [children] to fear, literally for their lives, while they're playing in a playground," says Coun. Christine Michaud.
-
Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals
The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener - adding new beds and expanding programs and services.
London
-
'Revenge travel': Travellers looking to go abroad leads to long lines and tested patience
The line-up inside Cherryhill Village Mall of people waiting to get into the Passport Canada office began at 6:30 a.m. and stretched down the hall, around the corner and in front of the mall businesses.
-
Kincardine councillor wants fellow council member to resign
Coun. Maureen Couture says she was absolutely shocked when she heard the derogatory and sexist comment Coun. Dave Cuyler allegedly directed at another female councillor during Kincardine's April 4 council meeting.
-
Three new deaths in Middlesex-London due to COVID
Along with 84 new cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body pulled from Bradford canal identified as Toronto man
South Simcoe Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Bradford canal on Friday in the area of Canal and Simcoe roads.
-
Stock up on trees and shrubs with Earth Day sale in Barrie
A Barrie group has organized a sale of trees, rain barrels and shrubs in honour of Earth Day.
-
Barrie police seize loaded gun, drugs during impaired driving investigation
A Muskoka man faces charges after police say they seized a loaded gun, suspected cocaine and cash during an impaired driving investigation in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
-
Man sentenced in 2018 triple stabbing in Sudbury
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to life in prison for a triple stabbing in Sudbury, but is eligible for parole after 12 years.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
Ottawa
-
Jury hears disturbing details of violent Mechanicsville murder as trial begins
An Ottawa jury heard disturbing details of the alleged violent sexual assault and death of a woman whose severely decomposed body was discovered days after she was killed in a Mechanicsville apartment.
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
-
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson banned from Russia
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has been banned from Russia, part of escalating sanctions between Canada and Russia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
More Toronto police officers to be visible on the TTC after violent incidents
Toronto police will be increasing their visibility on the TTC in the coming days in order to reassure riders that the transit system is safe in the wake of several disturbing incidents of violence.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Jonah Keri's former wife thanks the public for their support -- and wants others to have the same
For anyone who tweeted, posted or otherwise "cancelled" Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri when his domestic attacks came to light in summer 2019, his ex-wife has a message: it helped. And she wishes everyone had that kind of public outpouring of support.
-
Man with Montreal ties guilty of murdering wife in Denver
A jury in the U.S. convicted a man with family ties to Montreal of murdering his wife in Denver more than seven years ago.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'
A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Winnipeg
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housing
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Calgary
-
Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Mother sharing the story of her son's kidney transplant to raise awareness
Liam Ball is an active three-year-old boy who likes to make a lot of noise while he's playing and is determined to convince his mom Kim that it's okay to have chocolate for a mid-morning snack. What makes moments like that extra-special is that on March 8, Liam received a kidney from his dad Rob and six weeks post-operation, Kim says both are doing great.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
'What took so long': Alberta premier among latest Canadians to be sanctioned by Russia
Alberta's premier says he’s "honoured" to be included on the latest list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia’s foreign ministry.
-
Death of man found in burnt vehicle not criminal: police
The death of a man whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County is non-criminal, according to police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation into B.C. woman's drowning reopened by coroner after charges against husband stayed
The investigation into the drowning death of a British Columbia woman has been reopened by the province's chief coroner nearly a year after a stay of charges against her husband expired.
-
Developing
Developing | Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Downtown Vancouver fire: Cause confirmed, drone used to search for trespassers
The cause of a fire that displaced dozens of low-income residents of a downtown Vancouver hotel was confirmed Thursday, as police used a drone to look for trespassers on the property.