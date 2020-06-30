WINDSOR, ONT. -- A handful of enterprising Windsor children made a sizeable donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association after a highly successful “rock sale.”

The group of kids, ages four to 11, usually place painted rocks around their neighbourhood. But Allie Robinson, 11, decided to change things up and sell the inspirational rocks as a fundraiser.

“Why don’t we make money, but not just to make it and keep ourselves, but to donate it,” Robinson says.

They initially set a goal of raising $100, but after realizing the generosity of people in their neighbourhood, quickly shifted their goal to $1,000.

The kids presented a cheque for $1,125 to the Windsor CMHA, which will go towards the agency’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

As it turns out, little four-year-old Lucy was their secret weapon in getting people to donate to the cause.

“Lucy was our little tool to help us get more people to come and donate,” recalls Robinson. “When she was talking, it made people’s day and they just wanted to donate. Sometimes people just gave us money and they didn’t even want a rock as a thank you.”

Robinson says this donation makes them feel good about helping others in need.

“It feels really good and we know that we’re helping people who need help,” says Robinson. “They need food, homes, and stuff.”

Her cousin, seven-year-old Zoey Copland, agrees — adding this money will go to where it can help others.

“Helping people by giving them some money was nice because they need stuff to stay alive like food and clothes and drinks,” says Copland. “So they just deserve all the stuff that we did for them.”

The donation will support CMHA’s pandemic response therapist, grocery gift cards for its client assistance fund, and additional online programs and resources.

“We are thrilled to accept this donation from Allie, Zac, Zoey and Lucy,” says Kim Willis, director of communications and mental health promotion. “It is wonderful to see empathy and philanthropy being fostered in our youth, and for conversations about mental health to begin at such young ages.”