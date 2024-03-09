WINDSOR
    Your car doesn't have to be moving for you to be charged with distracted driving

    Police are warning drivers that distracted driving isn’t just in play when your vehicle is moving.

    Police in Windsor, Ont. recently stopped a driver after witnessing the person texting while at a red light.

    Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.

    According to the Ministry of Transportation, it is against the law to use hand-held communication and electronic entertainment devices while driving.

    Penalties for distracted driving

    First conviction

    • a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)
    • a fine of up to $1,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose
    • three demerit points
    • 3-day suspension

    Second conviction

    • a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)
    • a fine of up to $2,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose
    • six demerit points
    • 7-day suspension

    Third and any further conviction(s)

    • a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)
    • a fine of up to $3,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose
    • six demerit points
    • 30-day suspension

