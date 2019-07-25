

CTV Windsor





A talented group of kids is teaming up with some local legends to help out a Windsor family in need.

Leave Those Kids Alone members are getting an early start to performing.

The band consists of Alex and Addisyn Bonadonna, John Dorman and Timothy Hole, ranging in age from 9 to 15, with a little help from bass playing dad John Bonadonna.

“People say how old are you and then I say I'm 9 and then they get blown away," says drummer Addisyn Bonadonna.

"I got started in music by my parents, they put me in piano when I was 3,” says Dorman, who plays keyboard and bass.

The band name seemed a natural fit.

“The name came from Pink Floyd's album the Wall and the song Another Brick in the Wall," says lead guitarist Alex Bonadonna.

They are now paid to perform across Windsor-Essex on a regular basis.

"People come up to us and tell us how good we are and that they want us back," says Dorman.

But this Sunday, the ‘Kids’ are donating their time for an important cause.

"We are very honoured to be able to do the event and help someone in need," says Hole.

The youth are teaming up with local rock heroes Greatest Hits Live at a charity benefit for Alyssa Fader, who is battling a bone cancer called Osteosarcoma.

"It means a lot to us because we want to help Alyssa," says Addisyn Bonadonna.

Pete Palazzolo, who also helps teach the kids music, is thrilled to share the stage to help Alyssa’s family.

"Greatest Hits Live will be playing a set and the kids Leave these kids alone will be doing it as well,” says Palazzolo. “That makes me nervous because we have to go up before them or after and either way it's scary."

Alyssa’s Army came to rehearsal this week to show their gratitude.

“They are nice enough and generous enough to play for us so we can't wait to see them there,” says Kevin Fader. “We decided to come check them out and see how they do."

Her grandfather Kevin Fader says Alyssa is recovering after having surgery on June 27.

"Alyssa's 13 years old. She recently, in the last few weeks, she underwent surgery to have her left leg removed."

The money raised from the show will go towards the family’s travel expenses and medical bills. The event runs Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8pm at the Caboto Club.