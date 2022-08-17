Wyandotte Street East lane restrictions planned for two weeks

A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver