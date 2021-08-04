WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has revealed a new COVID-19 vaccination policy that will take effect for all staff next month.

A memo sent to staff on Tuesday said the policy will be effective Sept. 7 for anyone who works or volunteers at the hospital.

“We recognize the importance of immunization to reduce the risk of serious infection and transmission of infection to co-workers, patients and anyone visiting our facilities,” said the memo.

All staff are being asked to declare their vaccination status. There are four responses that can be declared:

1. I have received at least one dose of the vaccine and will receive a second dose when offered or

when able to do so, based on WRH and/or provincial criteria (also if you have had both doses of

the COVID-19 vaccine select this one).

2. I am unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons. (Note: Documentation will be required to be

submitted to Health Services).

3. I have chosen not to be vaccinated at this time.

4. I prefer not to provide WRH with my vaccination status.

All staff in categories 2, 3, and 4 arriving on WRH premises for any work or education related activities

will be required to participate in the self-administered COVID-19 testing program. They will be required

to be asymptomatic and have completed a negative test PRIOR to entering the worksite. Staff are to

conduct a rapid swab test twice per week – Sunday and Wednesday before noon - regardless of the timing of their next shift. (Testing kits will be provided by WRH).

WRH says immediately, they are asking all employees, affiliates, professional staff and students to access a password-protected link and disclose what category above applies to their situation. The hospital says it is a secure site and only linked to staff health office.

Once they have the answer they will arrange a date and time staff that need to participate in the self-administered COVID-19 testing program can pick-up their testing kits.

Staff who test positive on the rapid test must contact Employee Health and arrange for a confirmatory

diagnostic PCR test at an Assessment Centre. They will need to self-isolate at home pending the result of the confirmatory test.

Managers/medical affairs will receive/review compliance reports for follow-up. Compliance reports will verify that the COVID-19 program has been completed, but they will not provide information related to with which component of the program staff have complied.

WRH said failure to comply with the COVID-19 program may result in discipline up to, and including, termination of employment and revocation of privileges.

The hospital will be holding a “Virtual Town Hall” with all WRH staff on Thursday Aug. 5, 2021 at noon..

About 90 per cent of WRH staff are already vaccinated.