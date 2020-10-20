WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has reduced the scheduled hours for testing at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Hospital officials say it is to better reflect recent reductions in volumes of those accessing testing.

On Oct. 2, WRH and all Ontario hospitals and in compliance with new provincial requirements, announced they were moving from an open “walk-in” system to a revised system where it is necessary to schedule an appointment at assessment centres.

For the two weeks before this change, WRH averaged about 447 people a day receiving testing. Since the change, this daily average being tested at a WRH COVID-19 Assessment Centre has dropped to 274 a day.

Hours at the Sportsplex have changed effective today to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Also, weekend hours have been eliminated starting this weekend Oct. 24.

Hours at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remain unchanged, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

Hospital officials note that they will continue to adjust hours, up or down, to reflect changes in volumes and have the capacity to expand hours of operation at any time.

In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment you can go online on your mobile device or computer and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.”

People are advised to have their health card in hand when booking online or calling in. As announced by the province individuals should only seek an appointment at a WRH COVID-19 Assessment Centre if the individual.

For details on whether you qualify for a COVID-19 test, you can check online.