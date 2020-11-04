WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for witnesses or dashcam video after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while she was walking on Glengarry Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of a sexual assault on Sunday around 1:45 a.m.

Police say it was reported that the woman had been walking on Glengarry when the suspect, who had been hidden out of sight, physically took control of the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was transported to hospital for assessment.

The suspect is described as a white man, mid-30s, approximately 6'0" and was wearing a light blue sweater.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Through investigation, police believed there was vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area before, during, and after the incident. Anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time of the incident is requested to check dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Investigators are also asking residents and businesses in the area to also check surveillance footage.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate and is seeking any anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.