Woman in critical condition after fire at Parkwood Manor
Police are on scene at the Parkwood Manor Seniors Apartment at 3015 Temple Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:33PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire, according to Windsor fire officials.
Firefighters were called to Parkwood Manor Seniors Apartment at 3015 Temple Drive on Sunday night.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment unit.
Windsor fire investigators and Windsor police were on scene Monday.
An investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal is expected on Monday afternoon.