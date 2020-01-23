ROMULUS, MICH -- A Michigan woman who says she was groped by a male passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight says airline staff asked her to move to another seat after she reported the assault, rather than moving the man.

Tia Jackson, 22, tells CNN she was on a flight from Atlanta to Detroit on Tuesday when a man sitting beside her in an aisle seat assaulted her.

She tells WJBK-TV that a flight attendant asked her to move.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement that it takes Jackson's allegation seriously and wanted her to move so the man wouldn't be seated next to anyone.