    Woman charged in fatal Chatham collision

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

    A Chatham woman has been charged in connection to a fatal collision back in June that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman.

    According to Chatham-Kent police, around 1 p.m. on June 17, emergency crews responded to a serious crash involving two vehicles on Victoria Road at Gosnell Line near Ridgetown.

    Police say the 32-year-old driver from Chatham was driving with a 13-year-old passenger on Gosnell Line when her vehicle collided with another driving northbound on Victoria Road.

    The driver of the second vehicle, Barbara Bondy, 60, of Chatham was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to London via air ambulance, but was listed in stable condition.

    “The Chatham-Kent Police Service sends our deepest condolences to the family of Barbara Bondy,” police said in a news release.

    The 32-year-old woman and 13-year-old passenger in the other vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

    Following an investigation, police announced on Friday, Dec. 8 the 32-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

    She has been issued a summons to appear in court next month.  

