Woman charged after allegedly fraudulently cashing cheque

A woman has been charged with fraud and forging documents after allegedly cashing a cheque found in a missing wallet.

Chatham-Kent police launched a fraud investigation on Jan. 6 after a victim had lost their wallet a few months earlier.

The wallet had cash, two cheques, credit cards and ID inside. Police say one of the cheques had been altered and cashed.

Through investigation, police obtained banking information and formed grounds to charge the suspect with fraud.

The woman was arrested Monday at 11:28 a.m. She is facing charges of forging documents and fraud under $5,000.

She was released with conditions and a future court date.