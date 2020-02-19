WINDSOR -- A Windsor driving instructor is facing charges after a woman says she was sexually assaulted.

Earlier this month, Windsor police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault.

Investigation revealed that the woman had been taking driving lessons at a local driving school.

Officers say the driving instructor had assaulted woman with unwanted touching of a sexual nature.

On Feb. 13, investigators found and arrested the suspect without incident.

The man is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Given the circumstances surrounding the reported incidents, investigators believe there is a possibility that further victims exist.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault can report to Windsor Police Service online.

If a victim believes they are in immediate danger they should always call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.