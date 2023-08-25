Woman accused of identity fraud arrested

Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly opened several credit applications and caused credit issues for the victim.

In July, members of the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation into a report of identity fraud and stolen property. Through investigation, officers say they learned that a female suspect made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

On Friday, police posted on social media that she was arrested.

Ava Papadopulos has been charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain an advantage

Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence

Obtaining credit by fraud

Using a credit card obtained by crime

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.