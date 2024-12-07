WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No impaired drivers found during R.I.D.E check: Windsor police

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service conducted multiple Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs across the city Friday night.

    According to police, a total of 240 vehicles were inspected.

    Of those 240 vehicles, zero impaired drivers were detected.

    Windsor police would like to thank the public for driving responsibly.

