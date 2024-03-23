Windsorites in store for cold weekend

Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.

Conditions will be clearing Saturday, feeling like minus 9 in the morning due to the wind chill. Winds could gust up to 50 km/h. By the afternoon, a high of plus 4 degrees is expected.

Clear conditions are expected Saturday night with gusty winds and a low of minus 8, feeling like minus 13 overnight.

The sun returns Sunday with a high of plus 2.

The region is finally in store for a spring warm-up come Monday.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Clearing. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.