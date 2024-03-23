Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
Conditions will be clearing Saturday, feeling like minus 9 in the morning due to the wind chill. Winds could gust up to 50 km/h. By the afternoon, a high of plus 4 degrees is expected.
Clear conditions are expected Saturday night with gusty winds and a low of minus 8, feeling like minus 13 overnight.
The sun returns Sunday with a high of plus 2.
The region is finally in store for a spring warm-up come Monday.
Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast
Saturday: Clearing. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.
Sunday: Sunny. High plus 2.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
