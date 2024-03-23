WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites in store for cold weekend

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown)
    Share

    Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.

    Conditions will be clearing Saturday, feeling like minus 9 in the morning due to the wind chill. Winds could gust up to 50 km/h. By the afternoon, a high of plus 4 degrees is expected.

    Clear conditions are expected Saturday night with gusty winds and a low of minus 8, feeling like minus 13 overnight.

    The sun returns Sunday with a high of plus 2.

    The region is finally in store for a spring warm-up come Monday.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Saturday: Clearing. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

    Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

    Sunday: Sunny. High plus 2.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News